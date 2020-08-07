7 murders in the first 7 days of July, record high homicide rate for the half year mark

Greensboro Police Chief Brian James said the department needs the help of community members to combat violence.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Seven murders in the first seven days of July in Greensboro.

Let those numbers sink in.

Greensboro Police Chief Brian James calls it 'unacceptable' and 'scary.'

Another alarming statistic: 29 homicides in the city so far this year.

Chief James said that's a record number for this point in the year. Last year at this same time, between January and July, there were 22 homicides.

"I remember a time when the 20's, more or less, would be our total number for the entire year," he explained. "So being that it's early July and we're at 29, it's a scary time and if we continue on this pace we will certainly break a record and we don't want to break that record we want to stop it right now."

Police said community engagement and involvement is key.

"I'm asking entire communites to band together and simply look out for each other and look out for our children," the chief said. "Because they are our children and I'm asking you to form or join existing neighborhood watches or groups that can work directly with police."

Greensboro police address the three separate Monday night shootings | LIVE Happening Now | Police officials are expected to address the three separate shootings that occurred in Greensboro Monday night. Here's what happened: https://bit.ly/3gEsyuP Posted by WFMY News 2 on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

From Monday to Tuesday overnight, there were 3 separate shootings in Greensboro that resulted in two deaths.

Police are investigating to see if there's a connection since they all happened a half hour apart.

Cincere Graves, a 16-year-old who Guilford County Schools said attended Smith High, lost his life in one of those shootings.

24-year-old Darien McIntyre was also killed.

Chief James said people need to stop 'killing our future.'

"It's sad either way but I think especially with a 16-year-old, I mean I've been 16 years old it could have been me," Chief James emphasized. "Who knows what his future would have been, it's just sad for the entire community and the families."

The chief said if anyone knows information, they can even come forward anonymously.

“As I ask you to hold us accountable, I ask that we as a community hold each other accountable and do what we can to put an end to this senseless violence.”