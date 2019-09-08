GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott announced his retirement Friday morning.

Scott said Friday's announcement was part of 'a day of mixed emotions.' He will officially retire on Jan. 31, 2020. Scott noted he's spent most of his adult life as an officer. He became chief in 2015, taking Ken Miller's place.

Scott said it was 'a huge honor' to be the chief, but was looking forward to spending time with his family. He complimented Greensboro several times, saying it was a 'vibrant place to live.'

"I became chief at probably one of the most contentious times in the history of the country," Scott said. "I'm proud at how the city of Greensboro has responded to that."

Scott joined the Greensboro Police Department in August 1991. Scott's bio says he previously served as Commander of the Investigations Bureau and Commanding Officer of the Police Training Division.

"Public safety is about doing what's best for each individual in our community and we'll continue to do that," Scott said.

In January, Scott said crime statistics across the board were down in 2018, as compared with the previous year which he attributes, in part, to a crackdown on serial offenders.

