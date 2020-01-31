GREENSBORO, N.C. — How safe is your community? The Greensboro Police Department wants to hear from you about your concerns while giving you an opportunity to meet Chief Brian James.

The public meetings will also give you a chance to meet commanding officers who serve your community, talk about public safety, neighborhood safety and much more.

The police department said Greensboro neighbors and business owners are encouraged to attend any of the meetings. Each meeting will begin at 6:30 pm and are expected to end by 8 p.m. Reservations are not required.

February 11 - Barber Park Events Center - 1502 Barber Park Dr. 27401

February 13 - Lindley Recreation Center - 2907 Springwood Dr. 27403

February 20 - Brown Recreation Center - 302 E Vandalia St. 27406

February 25 - Glenn McNairy Branch Library - 4860 Lake Jeanette Rd

February 27 - Leonard Recreation Center - 6324 Ballinger Rd. 27410

March 5 - Central Library - 219 N. Church St. 24701

March 10 - Peeler Recreation Center - 1300 Sykes Ave. 27405

March 12 - Griffin Recreation Center - 5301 Hilltop Rd. 27407

