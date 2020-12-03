GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County Schools employee resigned, and the Greensboro Police Department is conducting an investigation at Dudley High School.

Dudley High School Principal Rodney Wilds released this statement: "We take these accusations very seriously and will not tolerate any behavior that harms a student. We immediately contacted law enforcement and the person is no longer employed with the district."

The district confirmed the employee resigned on March 11th, 2020. He had been with the district since August 20th, 2014.

WFMY News 2 is in contact with Greensboro Police and will provide updates as soon as they're available.

