GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro city leaders have named Deputy Chief Brian L. James as the city's new Police Chief.

James, who grew up in Greensboro near Phillips Avenue, will assume his duties as police chief on February 1.

“I’m very humbled and honored to be selected as Chief of Police in my home town,” said James. “I look forward to building upon and establishing relationships as we partner to ensure the safety of all members of our community.”

James joined the Greensboro Police Department on February 16, 1996, serving in various roles with the department, including Police Neighborhood Resource Center, Criminal Investigations Division, Training Division, Resource Management Division, and currently serves as the Bureau Commander of the Patrol Division. James is also involved in numerous community engagement roles, such as chair of United Way’s African American Leadership cabinet, board chair of the Malachi House and vice-chair of Guilford Child Development.

James will succeed Police Chief Wayne Scott, who will retire at the end of this month.

