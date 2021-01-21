Dozens of Greensboro Police officers return home from inauguration

Deputy Chief John Thompson said it was the honor of a lifetime for all 42 officers involved.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dozens of Greensboro Police officers arrived back home Thursday afternoon after a big week in the nation’s capital.

GPD sent some men and women to help with the presidential inauguration security.

"I just think it's something we take pride in with the Greensboro Police Department," he explained. "There's agencies all over the country that send people up there, they continue to ask us back I think we’re a very professional department and represent Greensboro well and we’d like to continue the tradition."

Thompson said 42 officers hopped on a bus and got there Monday. They worked a 14-hour day at the edge of the white house on Wednesday.

"We have been planning with the Metro Police Department and Secret Service since probably as early as April or May."

Thompson said Greensboro Police have assisted in every inauguration since 2005, which was the only one Thompson had participated in until this week.

"It was significantly different in 2005. This time, businesses were boarded up, streets were shut down and just very high security everywhere you went."

WFMY News 2's Jess Winters asked Thompson if the department felt added pressure because of the capitol riots earlier this month.

He said between the National guard, local police, and departments from across the nation working together – they trusted it would be a peaceful transfer of power.