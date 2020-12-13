Greensboro Police Department gifts toys to kids amid holiday season

The Greensboro Police Department gave toys, essential items, and hygiene products to 34 families and 150 senior citizens in the city.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There’s no greater joy than knowing a small child is loved, and a family is taken care of, especially around the holidays.

The Greensboro Police Department made sure to do just that by delivering toys and essential items to families throughout the Triad Saturday during the holiday season.

According to Greensboro police, officers delivered toys, essential household items, and hygiene products to 34 families and 150 senior citizens.

“Each year, we select one senior home to ‘adopt’ and officers and department advocates refer families to receive support,” the department wrote on Facebook. “The success of the program is due to the large collaboration between GPD, Greensboro City Departments, the Greensboro Police Officers Association, community watch groups, local businesses and local families.”

The department said the program is just one way of working together to give back and make Greensboro a wonderful community to be a part of.

“Thank you to everyone who donated this year and please be safe,” Greensboro police said.

