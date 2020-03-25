GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police Department will close its downtown headquarters to the public starting Thursday, March 26. Police say they will still respond to calls for service with no interruptions.

The lobby of the police headquarters will be closed to all public business except vehicle towing and report printouts for those without internet access.

Greensboro Police previously closed the public lobbies of the Maple Street and Swing Road substations on March 18. Public fingerprinting and property and evidence pickup was also suspended.

Residents should still call 911 if there's an emergency and 336-373-2222 for non-emergency situations.

