'These guys basically are like another father' | Greensboro Police Department mentors high school students

The program is called 'Run Well'. Students at Page High School work with the police department to help shape their character.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As young people face more violence, experts say mentors can be essential in shaping someone's character development and choices.

Leaders with the Greensboro Police Department say the need for mentors is major for young men.

To help, The department created an after-school program that works directly with high school students to keep them on the right path.

Page High School senior Justin Mooring looks forward to working out after school.

"It's really just a giant family," said Mooring.

He and 15 other students participate in a program called 'Run Well' where they do different activities like running, sprinting and playing football.

"You feel like you're getting stronger and pushing yourself," said Mooring.

Jon Matthews with The Greensboro Police Department's community resource team formed the program.

"We have every shape and size in 'Run Well'. We have freshmen who have never ran before, we have seniors who are in excellent physical condition and we have mentors who are willing to meet them where they are," said Matthews.

But, it is much more than physical training.

"We see so many young men on a daily basis in the police force who are either victims of crime or were heading down the wrong path and we thought we could sit by and complain about it and just be sad about it or we can get out there and try to make a difference," said Matthews.

The program serves to build relationships with the students to build their character. Junior Damien Isley said the mentors have made a huge impact on his life.

"It's definitely increased my confidence. I'm not as hesitant as I once was before I joined and it's also giving me a lot more mental strength that I knew I needed," said Isley.

For those like Mooring the program provides someone he can lean on.

"I don't have a father figure at home and these guys basically are like another father. They are always there, they are always asking how you are," said

"We come out here and sweat and eat Chick-fil-A together and just enjoy time together while learning what it means to live a compassionate courageous impactful life," said Matthews.