Greensboro Police Department mourns the loss of Sergeant William White

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) is mourning the loss of one of their own, Sergeant William White, 45.
White's wife Melissa said her husband passed away after fighting a more than two-year battle with cancer.
William leaves behind two children. A son that is 8 and a daughter that is 5.
A heartfelt Facebook post by the Greensboro Police Foundation, explains just a little as to the man White was.
"The @greensboropolicedepartment has suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of Sergeant William White. He was a profoundly loved husband, father, brother, colleague, friend. With deepest sympathy for the family and the GPD community."
Out of respect and privacy for White's family, GPD said they will not be releasing any further information concerning White's passing.