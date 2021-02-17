Greensboro Police Department mourns the loss of Sergeant William White

Sergeant William White's wife Melissa said her husband passed away after fighting a more than two year battle with cancer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) is mourning the loss of one of their own, Sergeant William White, 45.

White's wife Melissa said her husband passed away after fighting a more than two-year battle with cancer.

William leaves behind two children. A son that is 8 and a daughter that is 5.

A heartfelt Facebook post by the Greensboro Police Foundation, explains just a little as to the man White was.

"The @greensboropolicedepartment has suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of Sergeant William White. He was a profoundly loved husband, father, brother, colleague, friend. With deepest sympathy for the family and the GPD community."