GPD keeps working to get teens hired this summer

The community connections initiative is aimed at getting teens ages 16 to 19 hired for the summer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is teaming up with a local company to get teens hired for the summer.

This week the department will host a job fair alongside Polo Ralph Lauren. The fashion company has around 150 open jobs to fill.

The job fair is happening Wednesday, June 2 at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The open jobs are specifically for teens ages 16 to 19.

Anyone interested should show up and be ready to interview for a position.