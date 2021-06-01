x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

GPD keeps working to get teens hired this summer

The community connections initiative is aimed at getting teens ages 16 to 19 hired for the summer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is teaming up with a local company to get teens hired for the summer. 

This week the department will host a job fair alongside Polo Ralph Lauren. The fashion company has around 150 open jobs to fill. 

The job fair is happening Wednesday, June 2 at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Credit: Greensboro Police Dept.

The open jobs are specifically for teens ages 16 to 19. 

Anyone interested should show up and be ready to interview for a position. 

For more information contact Tifanie Rudd at t_rudd@m8d2rise.com. 

    

Related Articles