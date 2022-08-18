"Operation School Watch" to begin August 29

Greensboro Police Department and traffic unit will be present at various school zones throughout Greensboro through September 9.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit will be conducting an intensive two week initiative called, "Operation School Watch," beginning Monday, August 29 through Friday, September 9.

Traffic Unit crews and Greensboro police will be focusing in and around school zones, in order to keep students and staff safe as they return to school.

There will be multiple operations in school zones throughout Greensboro.

Traffic violations including:

speeding in school zones

seatbelt usage

pedestrian school crosswalk violations

graduated driving violations

school bus stop arm violations

Officers will conduct operations to detect violations, utilizing marked and unmarked police cars, police motorcycles and spotter strategies. They will also follow school bus routes while watching drivers who fail to stop for stopped school buses displaying their red lights and stop arms.

Officers will be paying attention to the way students drive as they are going to and from school. They will be looking for violations that would put the students at risk, as well as conducting seatbelt enforcement along the school zone routes.