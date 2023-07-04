Greensboro Police Department wants to hire more female officers

The 30x30 initiative is an effort to double the number of women who are sworn officers by 2030.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Across the nation and right here in Greensboro, Police agencies are pushing an initiative to increase the number of women officers in the line of duty.

It's known as The 30x30 Campaign and the goal is to have women officers make up 30 percent of the force at all police agencies in the United States by the year 2030.

Currently, women make up only 20 percent of Greensboro's Police force, but that number is well above the national average of 12 percent. However, according to Lieutenant Kory Flowers that number still isn't good enough, and he's leading the charge to make it happen.

"The goal is always, especially in recruiting in a profession like this, to have the most diverse people as possible. Because, the more diversity of opinion, world view, outlook, and skill sets we have then the more effective we can be policing, protecting, and this society", Flowers said.

Sergeant Angela Anderson is one of the many women on the force in Greensboro. She understands the demands of the job may be taxing but says there is plenty of opportunity for growth and a decent work-life balance.

"Because Greensboro is so focused on local, the department is like a family. It's built around families, and we understand that family is the most important thing in your life is your family. This is actually a great career for someone with a family or looking to start a family and it's a great community to do it in", Sgt. Anderson went on to say.

For women.. or anyone else interested in joining the Greensboro Police Department, they are hosting a job fair on April 19th.