GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro police detective received a special honor Wednesday from a branch of the U.S. Attorney's office of North Carolina.

The middle district office gave a 'Challenge Coin' to Detective William Tyndall.

He was recognized for his work investigating armed bank robberies. A challenge coin honors excellent service.

In a tweet, Tyndall is described as a "work horse" with great integrity.

