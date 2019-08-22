GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro police detective received a special honor Wednesday from a branch of the U.S. Attorney's office of North Carolina.
The middle district office gave a 'Challenge Coin' to Detective William Tyndall.
He was recognized for his work investigating armed bank robberies. A challenge coin honors excellent service.
In a tweet, Tyndall is described as a "work horse" with great integrity.
