Greensboro Police explain when & why they use body-worn cameras

The Greensboro Police Department presented & answered questions at a forum held by the The Greensboro Justice Advisory Commission.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police body-worn cameras have been a central focus in the news lately.

The shooting death of Andrew Brown Junior in Elizabeth City has brought the topic back to the forefront in North Carolina.

But even before that, the Greensboro Justice Advisory Commission organized a forum with Greensboro Police, discussing the cameras officers wear. Organizers said the goal was to increase transparency and understanding. It also gave the public an opportunity to ask questions.

"The department uses a camera called the Axon Body 2," Lieutenant Adam Bell explained.



Q: When do officers start recording?



A: The body worn camera must be activated to record a citizen contact that becomes adversarial or any situation the officer believes would be appropriate to document the encounter.



Q: What are some examples of when police stop recording, or are prohibited to do so?

A: For traffic checking stations such as DWI checkpoint or license checkpoints, officers are not required to record during the entire duration of the checkpoint. Another time officers are prohibited from recording is when they are taking statements from juvenile witnesses or victims.



Q: Does every officer on the force wear one?

A: The entire department is not issued body-worn cameras. the cameras are issued, however, from everyone to rank of Lieutenant including myself all the way down to the newest recruit in the academy.

A Greensboro Police spokesman said that amounts to 705 cameras, and 230 mounted cameras on cars.



GPD was one of the first departments in the state to start using them.