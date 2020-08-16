The school supply giveaway was held at four neighborhood sites last Wednesday through Friday. Greensboro police said they limited the number of staff at each site.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police gave away school supplies to almost 400 children and teens in need just last week.

The four neighborhoods officers provided supplies were Smith Homes, Ray Warren, Overland Heights and Claremont neighborhoods.

The office said Greensboro police limited the amount of staff at each site and tried to prevent larger crowds during the giveaways due to COVID-19.

Greensboro police said officers with Public Resource Neighborhood Center, School Resource Officers and Community Resource Officers gave away masks, hand sanitizer as well as school supplies at each site.

Operation PASS which stands for Partners Advocating Student Success started in 2012 as an annual event to provide back-to-school supplies for students.

The office said this year all supplies were purchased by the Greensboro Police Foundation and the Greensboro Police Department.

