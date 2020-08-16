x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

Greensboro police give students school supplies for upcoming school year

The school supply giveaway was held at four neighborhood sites last Wednesday through Friday. Greensboro police said they limited the number of staff at each site.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police gave away school supplies to almost 400 children and teens in need just last week.

The school supply giveaway was held at four neighborhood sites last Wednesday through Friday.

The four neighborhoods officers provided supplies were Smith Homes, Ray Warren, Overland Heights and Claremont neighborhoods.

The office said Greensboro police limited the amount of staff at each site and tried to prevent larger crowds during the giveaways due to COVID-19.

Greensboro police said officers with Public Resource Neighborhood Center, School Resource Officers and Community Resource Officers gave away masks, hand sanitizer as well as school supplies at each site.

Operation PASS which stands for Partners Advocating Student Success started in 2012 as an annual event to provide back-to-school supplies for students.

The office said this year all supplies were purchased by the Greensboro Police Foundation and the Greensboro Police Department.

OTHER STORIES

Medical supply store in Asheboro donates over 40,000 face masks to schools in Randolph County

Staying mentally healthy during a school year with a pandemic: 2 Your Well-Being

Ghassan’s restaurant permanently closes Gate City location after 45 years of operation

PHOTOS: Operation PASS with Greensboro police gives students supplies for upcoming school year

1 / 14
Greensboro Police Department

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE