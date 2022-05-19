Greensboro police honors 11 fallen officers during National Police Week

"It's a time to recognize and honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice serving their community," said Deputy Chief Teresa Biffle.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The month of May marks National Peace Officers Month. This week it's National Police Week, a time to honor the men and women in blue who died in the line of duty.

The Greensboro Police Department honored 11 fallen heroes and those currently serving at its police and community banquet. The event Thursday night was sponsored by the Greensboro Merchant Association.

WFMY News 2 spoke with Greensboro Police Deputy Chief Teresa Biffle who reflected on those they've lost on the job.

"It's a time to recognize and honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice serving their community," Biffle said.

The 11 fallen officers' deaths span from 1921 to 2018. One officer died due to heat exhaustion. Five officers died due to gunfire and another five died due to car and traffic accidents.

"Our most recent was Jared Franks in 2018," Biffle said. "Franks was a young energetic officer, came from a family that has served with the Greensboro Police Department and he was just really a go-to officer ready to go out and serve the community."

In efforts to highlight National Police Week, the police department held several events including a memorial ceremony alongside other agencies.

"It reminds you every day the duties of the job and what the ultimate sacrifice may be and to really just honor those that have selfishly given their lives to protect the community," said Biffle.