GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after finding a person dead Saturday evening.

Investigators said they found the person lying on the ground outside the Budget Motel on Farragut Street.

Police said CPR was performed on the person who was unresponsive.

Detectives said the person died as a result of possible unknown injuries.

This is an active investigation. Stay with WFMY for the latest updates.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

