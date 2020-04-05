GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating after a shoplifting incident ended with a suspect firing a gun on Monday morning.

Greensboro police said it happened after 10 a.m. at the Walmart on West Gate City Blvd.

Police said three people were suspected of shoplifting from the store.

Investigators said one of the suspects fired a gun while leaving the store.

According to police, none of the suspects or employees were injured. Police didn't immediately have information on the suspects or what was stolen.

If you have any information, contact Greensboro Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

