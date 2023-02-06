x
Greensboro police investigate death on St. Croix Place

Officers found a body on St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a death in Greensboro Monday.

Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

This story is developing.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

