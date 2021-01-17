3 people shot in Greensboro overnight, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said three people were injured in separate shootings early Sunday morning.
Officers were first called the 2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard just after 12:15 a.m.
Police say two people were located with gunshot wounds.
Just after 12:30 a.m. another call came-in for an aggravated assault.
Officers arrived in the 1400 block of E. Washington Street and found one person with a gunshot wound.
No additional information about the conditions of the victims in either shooting has been released.
Investigators have also not said anything about possible suspects.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.