3 people shot in Greensboro overnight, police say

Officers are investigating two separate shootings that happened in a span of 30 minutes early Sunday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said three people were injured in separate shootings early Sunday morning.

Officers were first called the 2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard just after 12:15 a.m.

Police say two people were located with gunshot wounds.

Just after 12:30 a.m. another call came-in for an aggravated assault.

Officers arrived in the 1400 block of E. Washington Street and found one person with a gunshot wound.

No additional information about the conditions of the victims in either shooting has been released.

Investigators have also not said anything about possible suspects.