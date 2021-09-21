Greensboro Police investigating 14-year-old boy's death as homicide

Officers say they responded to E. Florida St. and Randolph Ave. just before 6 p.m. Monday and found 14-year-old Basil Wilson injured. He later died at the hospital.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating a 14-year-old boy's death as a homicide.

Officers responded to the intersection of Florida St. and Randolph Ave. just before 6 p.m. Monday and found the boy with a gunshot wound.

Investigators identified him as Basil Haizeis Wilson from Greensboro.

Early Tuesday morning, police revealed Wilson died from his injuries.

At this point, police haven't provided any suspect information. Investigators want anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips are anonymous.