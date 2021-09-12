Greensboro Police investigating 2 separate shootings overnight

Police said one shooting happened on Ellington Street on Saturday night. The second happened on North Church Street early Sunday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating two shootings overnight.

ELLINGTON STREET

Police said the first happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to an aggravated assault at 11:19 p.m. in reference to a shooting on the 2000 block of Ellington Street.

Police say a victim was found with a gunshot wound.

The victim was in stable condition and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect was wearing a gray sweatsuit.

NORTH CHURCH STREET

Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, police said they responded to Moses Cone Hospital after a person who had been shot walked into the hospital.

Police said the victim was shot in the 3800 block of North Church Street. He was treated and is stable.

Police said both of the investigations into these incidents are ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.