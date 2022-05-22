x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Greensboro police investigating a shooting that left two injured

Police say the incident happened on S. Elm Street early Sunday morning.
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com
Police lights at night in the city

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were injured on S. Elm Street in Greensboro early Sunday Morning, according to police reports. 

Greensboro police say they got a call in reference to a shooting at 2:09 a.m. When they arrived on the scene they found two people. 

The victims were sent to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Related Articles

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

More Videos

In Other News

Triad mom gets closure on her daughter's death nearly a year after she passed: 2 Wants to Know