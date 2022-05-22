Greensboro police investigating a shooting that left two injured

Police say the incident happened on S. Elm Street early Sunday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were injured on S. Elm Street in Greensboro early Sunday Morning, according to police reports.

Greensboro police say they got a call in reference to a shooting at 2:09 a.m. When they arrived on the scene they found two people.

The victims were sent to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

