Greensboro police investigating after man dies following car crash

Police said the accident happened on Battleground Avenue north of West Cornwallis Drive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating after a 60-year-old man has died following a car crash Saturday morning.

According to Greensboro police, Odis Alexiou, 71, of Greensboro was driving a Black Ford Explorer northbound on Battleground Avenue north of West Cornwallis Drive when he crossed left of center and hit a blue Honda CR-V driving southbound.

Police said the Honda was being driven by Anita Edwards, 59, of Eden. Investigators said Joseph Edwards, 60, of Eden was riding in the front seat and died from injuries from the crash.

Investigators said the accident happened after 10 a.m. Saturday.

Alexiou has been charged with driving left of center and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, according to police.

Investigators said Alexiou was not impaired and was not speeding.

