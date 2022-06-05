x
Greensboro police investigating an early morning shooting

Police say two victims were sent to a hospital.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

They say police responded to the scene shortly before 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. It is not clear where this incident occurred in Greensboro.

Police say both victims were sent to the hospital, one victim is in critical condition and the second victim has non-life-threatening injuries. 

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

