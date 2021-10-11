Greensboro police investigating officer-involved shooting

It occurred Monday before 5:30 p.m. in the area of S. Elm Eugene Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of S. Elm Eugene Street, according to Greensboro Police Chief Brian James.

South Elm-Eugene Street is shut down between Montcastle Drive and Vandalia Road.

Here’s a look at traffic being diverted at Montcastle Drive @wfmy pic.twitter.com/Jx35UBYzcg — Grace Holland (@gracesholland) October 11, 2021

Motorists are asked to avoid the area due to police activity.

Police conducted a traffic stop where they said the suspect ran away from the scene. Police said officers chased the suspect who was armed. Chief James said at some point, officers fired their weapons. The suspect is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story check back for updates.