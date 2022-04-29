Shooting near pawn shop in Greensboro

x
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in the area of West Gate City Boulevard near a Pawn Shop and a Dollar General store.

A car was hit with gunfire Friday night and bullet holes were seen in the back window of the vehicle in the parking lot. Police closed West Florida Street to Grimsley Street for their investigation.

Police are also investigating near an area of Florida Street at Belmar where officers reported property damage and injuries. The road is blocked from West Florida Street to Rowe Street.

Greensboro police investigating

Police have not released any more details at this time. WFMY News 2 is working to find out how many were injured from the shooting, the circumstances surrounding it and if they’ve arrested anyone.

