Woman in custody after standoff with Greensboro police

Police say a woman barricaded herself inside a home on Summit Avenue and refused to come out.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say a woman is in custody after a standoff on Summit Avenue near Hicone Road.

The standoff started around 8 a.m. Monday. Investigators said a person was barricaded inside a home and refused to come out. Police said a woman eventually came out of the home around noon and was taken into custody. It wasn't immediately known if anyone else was inside the home.

Police haven't said what led up to the standoff at this time.

Summit Avenue is now open to traffic in this area.