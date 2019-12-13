GREENSBORO, N.C. — A spokesperson with the Greensboro Police Department confirmed Friday that Lt. Stacy Morton was "separated from the department" and is no longer employed by the department.

Morton had been on paid administrative leave since November 1, pending a personnel-related internal investigation.

On Thursday, Chief Wayne Scott signed off on a special order, separating Morton from the department, after the conclusion of the investigation.

Ron Glenn, the spokesperson for Greensboro Police, said Morton did not resign and that he has 10 days to appeal the department's decision.

OTHER STORIES

'It's tough on all of us' | Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers reflects on 3 deputies shot in 2019

New Felony Charge For Greensboro Man Who Fired Shots in Road Rage Incident: Police

One-on-One With Greensboro Police Chief As Retirement Nears: 'It Kind of Set in Like Wow, It's Real'

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE