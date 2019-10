GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are looking for a missing 82-year-old woman. They say Beatrice Chambers was reported missing around 10 pm last night.

Police say she's heading towards Eden. They say she's driving a red 2012 Toyota Yaris with the NC license plate XSV9221.

Chambers is 5'3", was last seen wearing a black jacket, burgundy dress and shoes.

If you see her, give police a call at 336-373-2287.