GREENSBORO, N.C. -- In the grocery store, in church, at work, at a concert.

None of us ever hope to experience a mass shooting at a place where we all assume we're safe.

But if an active shooter situation broke out where you were, would you know what to do?

Greensboro Police Department is offering training classes on responding to an active shooter in the community.

The training will cover how to personally prepare for active shooters and law enforcement's response to active shooters.

Training will take place at Police Headquarters at 100 E. Police Plaza. The classes are free but participants must register in advance.

November 20 at 12 p.m.

November 27 at 5:30 p.m.

November 28 at 12 p.m.

November 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to register for one of the classes.

Greensboro Police say active shooter training is often requested by the public.

“We want to be responsive to our community members,” said Police Chief Wayne Scott. “These classes are part of an ongoing effort educate people on topics that are meaningful to our community, and to share information on an important issue."

Public Information Officer Ronald Glenn says these training sessions have been in the works for a while. He says the Thousand Oaks shooting happening Thursday is coincidental, but underscores the importance of offering a class like this.

Related Stories:

Modern Reality: Getting Yourself Mentally Prepared for an Active Shooter

Look & Listen: Preparing for Active Shooter Situations

Armed with Baseball Bats, Teachers Learn How to Disarm Shooters

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY