Greensboro Police Officer awarded for saving man from suicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Police Department officer is being hailed as a hero for saving a man who was about to take his own life.

Officer S.J. Cox received a "Life-Saving Award" from the police department for his actions.

"Let's hear it for Officer Cox who received a Life-Saving Award for patiently negotiating with a man who was about to take his own life," GPD said in a Facebook post.

The notice of the award was announced on April 16.