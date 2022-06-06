Greensboro police officer indicted on manslaughter charge in deadly shooting

The D.A. said officer Matthew Edward Hamilton was indicted in the shooting death of Joseph Thomas Lee Lopez.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro police officer was indicted Monday on a manslaughter charge, according to the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said the shooting occurred Nov. 19, 2021, on Cloverdale Drive in Greensboro. The State Bureau of Investigation presented its findings to the Grand Jury.