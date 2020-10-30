Greensboro police officer shoots suspect while responding to burglary call: Police

Police said Aaron Nehemiah Turner started shooting at the officer, and the officer shot back, hitting Turner.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said an officer shot a suspect while responding to a burglary call late Thursday night.

It happened just before midnight on Mandela Court.

Police said when they got there, 20-year-old Aaron Nehemiah Turner started shooting at an officer, and the officer shot back, hitting Turner.

Turner is in the hospital in critical condition.

The officer was not hurt but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The officer is now on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

