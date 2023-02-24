2 injured in an aggravated assault on Baylor St. in Greensboro, police say

Police say two people were assaulted on Baylor Street and Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro. The 4200 block of Baylor St is closed in both directions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were injured in an aggravated assault in Greensboro Friday night.

Greensboro police are on the scene of an active situation on Baylor Street and Pisgah Church Road.

Police said the 4200 block of Baylor St is closed in both directions until further notice.

Police are working to find the suspect.

The extent of the two victim's injuries is unknown at this time.

WFMY News 2 is working to gather more details about this assault. Stay with us for updates about this story.

