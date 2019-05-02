GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Greensboro Police say two of their officers were assaulted over the weekend while they were trying to respond to a call.

It happened outside Sabor Latino Restaurant near Gate City Boulevard and the incident was caught on camera by a bystander. The 5-minute video making its way around social media depicts a confrontation with two Greensboro Police officers, two suspects and a series of bystanders.

Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott briefed media about what happened Tuesday afternoon. He says his officers were called to the scene by the owner of the restaurant who said one of the suspects refused to leave the property.

When officers got there, Chief Scott says they talked with the suspects for a few minutes. The suspects have been identified as Jaime Reyes and Ronald Reyes. The men are father and son. When police tried to get the men to leave, they realized both had been drinking. When they tried to stop them from driving a vehicle, that's when Chief Scott says the situation escalated.

"I believe the officers were defensive the majority of the time. The attack on the officers as I saw on the video was somewhat unprovoked and sudden," he explains.

Warrants say one of the officers was hit multiple times in the head with a closed fist and knocked to the ground. They say the other officer was swatted at. At one point, officers used a taser to help apprehend the suspects.

"It appears it was an unwarranted attack, trying to exercise their lawful duties and I think they responded as any trained police officer would," Chief Scott adds.

Both suspects are charged with assaulting an officer, trespassing and disruptive behavior.

The video also shows a bystander step in and pull one of the suspects off a police officer.

"You can see several people actually speak up and try to get the individuals to calm down and one becomes physically involved and helps our officers and I’m grateful for that," Chief Scott says.

Both suspects are out on bond. WFMY News 2 tried to speak with them Tuesday about the incident but they declined to do an interview.

Chief Scott says both officers are okay and are back on regular duties, but it's still an alarming thing for him to see. He says in 2018, 123 of his officers were assaulted.

"We believe that our officers did what they had to do," Chief Scott says of the latest incident. "Most people are going to look at this and see it for what it is. It’s an unfortunate incident when you mix alcohol, you get flared tempers and all those sorts of things but at the end of all of it we will take all necessary precautions to make sure our officers are okay."

Both suspects are due back in court next month.