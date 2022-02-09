Greensboro Police, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office used tech to track people

The technology is called Fog Reveal. It can give investigators clues to identify possible suspects in criminal incidents. It can pull data from hundreds of millions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Triad law enforcement agencies have been using a little-known technology that allows law enforcement to track your cellphone, according to an Associated Press report.

Documents and emails obtained by AP found the surveillance technology allows them to find suspects without warrants.

At least one officer quit over its use.

The program is called Fog Reveal and it can track hundreds of millions of cell phones using information from apps that track your location.

Users can't find out the name of the phone's owner but it can see where the phone has been and tracks the patterns of the owner.

Law enforcement agencies enter the location of a crime into the Fog system. The technology then shows them all the phones that have been near that area, going back up to three years.

The service is cheap too, sometimes costing just $7,500 a year. Plus, there's no warrant required.

The report found the Greensboro Police Department has used Fog. Davin Hall used to be a data analyst for the department. He resigned in 2020, after raising concerns about the technology to the department and city leaders.

"Ideally, police officers would identify a potential suspect and get a warrant for more surveillance on that individual," Hall said. "This program is kind of designed to develop suspects who the police aren't aware of or don't know about."

The report said GPD chose not to renew its Fog subscription. Earlier this year, the department found the technology didn't "independently benefit investigations."

WFMY News 2 reached out to GPD for comment and has not heard back.

The company has contracts with at least 24 other law enforcement agencies nationwide, including the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

The office spent $9,000 on the system last year and has since renewed it.

The department declined to comment when WFMY News 2 asked them about it.

There are a lot of concerns about the use of this technology among privacy rights activists. They believe it violates Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable search and seizure. Hall echoes this sentiment.

"I don't think it should be used by law enforcement," Hall said. "At the very least, I think people should be aware that it is being used and this kind of surveillance is going on."

You can control whether your data is shared with apps and companies like this.