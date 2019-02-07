GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are looking for a man they believe robbed a business last week.

In a release, police provided surveillance photos of the man and his car. The unnamed man is accused of robbing a business in the 3900 block of Battleground Avenue just before 5 p.m. on June 29. He appears to drive a dark blue sedan.

The man is said to be involved in other felony larcenies.

Greensboro Police are searching for this man they believe robbed a business on Battleground Avenue.

If you know this man, please call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the keyword Badboyz and then your tip to 274637.

