Greensboro police sergeant struck by van, expected to be okay: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro police sergeant was hit by a van Saturday morning. According to the Greensboro Police Department, the incident happened on Wendover Ave. Saturday morning around 5:45 a.m.
As a result, Wendover Avenue East-Bound and West-Bound were blocked between Meadowood Street and Edwardia Drive.
The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay, police said. The driver of the van also struck a police vehicle during the incident, according to police.
At this time, the driver of the van and the injured officer's name has not been released.
Police said there is no word on what caused the crash and charges are pending against the driver though none have been filed at this time.