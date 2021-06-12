Greensboro police sergeant struck by van, expected to be okay: police

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the incident happened on Wendover Ave. Saturday morning around 5:45 a.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro police sergeant was hit by a van Saturday morning.

As a result, Wendover Avenue East-Bound and West-Bound were blocked between Meadowood Street and Edwardia Drive.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay, police said. The driver of the van also struck a police vehicle during the incident, according to police.

At this time, the driver of the van and the injured officer's name has not been released.