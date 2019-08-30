GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you like something enough, you might put up a sign of support in your yard.

Some do this with political candidates every couple years, plenty of people have 'Thank You Jesus' signs, and one Greensboro woman wants even more people to show support for law enforcement in this way.

Carla Harper came up with this idea a few years ago in her New Irving Park neighborhood. She made signs to show support for Greensboro Police. It spread to other parts of town, but this summer, she wanted to really help it take off.

"They serve such an important part in our society, and I just think that they need to be loved on," Harper said.

When Harper put the idea on Nextdoor, she realized interest was certainly still there, even in a time when officers aren't always viewed in a positive light.

"It kind of surprised me," she said, "I immediately got over 200 people asking for the sign and thanking me but it's not me. It's a simple way to just put something out.

"We put signs out about a lot of different things. So, when they ride through the neighborhood, I want them to know that they are appreciated and that they are loved."

Partnering with 'Signworks' out of Lexington, the company created similar support signs for a dozen departments. Part of the money raised is donated back to charity.

Harper says all this is just a small way to make a big impact.

"A sign is just an inexpensive, simple way to show your local police that you care about them," she said, "They know that most people appreciate them, but I think that human nature is, it's really nice to hear it and see it."

If you're interested in purchasing a sign, click here.

