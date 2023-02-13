Greensboro police talk about the importance of SROs in Guilford County Schools

The Greensboro police SRO Supervisor spoke about how important it was to take immediate action after a gun was found on Grimsley High's campus.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A possible crisis on a Triad campus was averted last week thanks to the swift actions of a school resource officer.

An SRO caught a student from another school trespassing at Grimsley High School with a gun.

WFMY News 2's Amber Lake spoke with the Greensboro police SRO supervisor about how they keep the halls safer for students and staff.

Last week, an SRO at Grimsley found a student from another school trespassing during a lunch period.

The principal reported they went to the administrator's office immediately in order to determine which school the student went to.

The weapon was found as a result of a search of the student's belongings. Sergeant Victor Sanchez said the SRO on Grimsley’s campus responded in a matter of seconds.

Sergeant Sanchez says it's important to have SROs on school campuses.

“The SRO was immediately available when they called I needed assistance by police that's an advantage rather than having a call 911 and then having a patrol officer having to respond from off-campus and having an extended period of response time,” Sergeant Sanchez stated.

The principal says the weapon was immediately secured without incident and no one was threatened or harmed.

