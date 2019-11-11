GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police is working with UNCG Police to crack down on people riding ATVs and dirt bikes illegally in the city, according to Ron Glenn, a spokesperson with the Greensboro Police Department.

There are two officers from the agencies working together to identify people on ATVs and dirt bikes, according to police. Police said there have been calls in and around the area of Gate City Boulevard, near the college campus.

Police believe several of the people could already have outstanding charges. They said they want to reduce the impact ATVs and dirt bikes have on traffic in order to keep everyone safe. Police said they do get calls reporting people riding ATVs and dirt bikes illegally but because the riders are mobile, by the time police respond to a specific area, the riders could already be gone.

"The biggest thing is education," said Glenn.

Police said ATVs are not street legal. Dirt bikes are allowed on the roads, but they have to be registered, the driver has to be licensed, and must wear a DOT approved helmet.

