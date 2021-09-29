Greensboro police warn people of porch pirates ahead of the holiday season

Police said there are ways to make sure it doesn't happen to you.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holiday season is right around the corner and with the holidays come presents being sent to your home.

Greensboro police are warning folks about porch pirates who steal your packages right from your front door. WFMY News 2 spoke with a family in High Point who recently got their packages stolen.

Larry Roberts with the Greensboro Police Department said as the holiday season approaches, they see more porch pirates. He said the thieves often steal packages when they don't see an alarm system or video doorbell.

"It's a fine line between desperation and not caring. I think they are just trying to get an easy way to make some money by stealing somebody else's belongings," said Roberts.

Maybe you do have an alarm system or a video doorbell like Rupinder Kaur's family in High Point. Video from their home shows a person grabbing two packages, with expensive items inside.

"It's very frustrating because it was very expensive. We needed that phone and that computer as soon as possible," said Kaur.

Catching the suspect on camera helps. But police said another tool is tracking your package with alerts, on the day and time it will arrive.

"A lot of times when you know when it's coming you can either tell a trusted neighbor to say 'hey, look out for this I have a package coming,' and it helps the process go a lot easier," said Roberts.

Instead of sending a package to your home, you can also send it to your work address or a more protected spot.

'When you have it sent to a secured location like Amazon has their own drop boxes that you can purchase, or you can have it held at your P.O. box office. There are several different spots where it is secured," Roberts explained.