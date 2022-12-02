Shoppers being targeted by theft in Greensboro, police say

As shopping increases for the holiday season, Greensboro police are reminding citizens to be vigilant both inside stores and in parking lots.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department would like residents to be aware of a recent theft trend impacting shoppers.

Police are investigating several incidents across Greensboro where wallets are being taken from shopping carts.

In most of these incidents, one person works to distract the victim by asking a question or for help, while another person grabs a wallet from inside a purse or bag.

The purse or bag is typically zipped back so the victim is unaware of what has occurred until getting to the register to check out.

Locations and suspect descriptions have varied in these cases but are consistently involving two people acting together to take property while distracting the victim. In all cases, shortly after the thefts, cards have been used or attempted at other stores.

Lock all car doors and remove valuables from view

Always keep purses/bags zipped and closed

Never leave shopping carts unattended

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash and pay with credit card whenever possible

Report all suspicious activity to police immediately. For emergencies, dial 911. The GPD non-emergency line is 336-373-2222.