Technicians working during the July heat wave to keep customers cool in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's hot outside, but you don't need us to tell you that.

Temperatures Friday are nearing the 90s with no real signs of letting up.

The intense heat is continuing through the weekend, giving air conditioning units quite the workout.

Daniel Harris with Relief Heating and Cooling has been working on AC units since Friday morning.

He said most of the calls he's seeing involve systems not having enough Freon in them, causing ice to accumulate on the system.

"During the day, it's not cooling as much as it's supposed to and it's running all the time but at night it starts to cool down. So, that usually means there's something going on with the system but a lot of times it's low on charge and when it's really hot outside, the system won't be able to keep up," Harris said.

Harris has to brave the heat all day in order to make sure his customers stay cool.

George Perzee with Bain Oil company does the same thing.

He was at the WFMY News 2 station Friday refilling our fuel tank for our generator.

Perzee said that he goes around every single day, refilling generators just in case the power goes out at businesses.

From hospitals to nursing homes, Perzee said his job is important and makes sure those essential businesses stay running no matter what.

But he too has to make sure he stays cool because working outside can be brutal.

"I keep a lot of water on ice. A lot of places you go, they have their motor running, and that produces even extra heat so you just have to deal with the conditions as they come," Perzee explained.

Perzee suggests everyone stay hydrated during this heat and find shade when they can.

Daniel Harris said if your AC does go out or you lose power, open your windows.