GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Pride is canceling two of its biggest events of the year out of caution over coronavirus.

Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), the nonprofit that produces Greensboro Pride, announced Monday the decision to cancel the 2020 Pride Parade and Festival.

The parade was scheduled to be on June 27 and the festival was set for October 11.

“This was a disappointing decision for the Greensboro Pride team,” says ART Co-Chair Paul Marshall. “We know the decision is in the best interest of the community and our organization, but we were looking forward to our first Greensboro Pride Parade and celebrating our 15th annual festival.”

The Boards of Alternative Resources of the Triad and Greensboro Pride voted on Wednesday, April 29 to cancel the events for this year. Businesses that have registered will be contacted directly and have the choice of receiving a refund or securing their spot for the 2021 parade and festival.

“We will move the celebration of our 15th anniversary in 2021. It’s a big milestone for ART, Greensboro Pride, and the community and we don’t want to miss it,” says Marshall.

Dates for 2021 are pending.

Organizers said they plan to hold smaller events to celebrate Pride when the coronavirus threat has gone down.

“We still want to celebrate Pride, we will just do it in a different way this year,” said ART Co-Chair Kayt Stewart.

ART also plans to hold fundraisers for other organizations, including the food bank at the Triad Health Project and the Interactive Resource Center, which are on the frontlines helping those impacted by COVID-19.

“This is the perfect opportunity for us to show support to our fellow nonprofit organizations and help make a difference in our community,” said Stewart. “Even though our namesake events are canceled this year, we can still use our platform to benefit the Greensboro community.”

Details for the online fundraisers are still being finalized. Click here for more information.

