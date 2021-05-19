Greensboro Pride Festival returns this fall for 15th anniversary celebration

The Festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but will return this year in September.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Pride Festival will return to downtown Greensboro on Sunday, September 19, Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART) announced.

The festival will take place along South Elm Street from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year's event will celebrate the festival's 15th anniversary, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

“We are excited to get back to our annual festival,” Chair Paul Marshall said. “2020 was a rough year and we are ready to get out to celebrate all things Pride in 2021. We’ve had a lot of questions as to whether we’d be hosting the festival this year, and our answer is a resounding ‘yes.’”

The 2019 Festival drew an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 people to downtown Greensboro. ART anticipates an even larger crowd for 2021 as people emerge from COVID restrictions.

The Festival began as Triad Pride with about 400 attendees and a handful of booths. In addition to the largest crowd in Greensboro Pride’s history, the 2019 festival featured 160 vendors and 40 performers, about 95% of them local.

Entry to the festival is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend.