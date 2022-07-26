Greensboro Pride sells out of vendor spaces

The Greensboro Pride Festival expects record-breaking year for the event.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is Greensboro Pride holding a march to commemorate the Stonewall Riots in June.

Alternative Resources of the Triad, the nonprofit that brings you Greensboro Pride, is sold out of vendor spaces nearly two months before the festival.

Limited sponsor spaces are still available.

"We have never sold out of spaces this quickly," Greensboro Pride Chair Brian Coleman said. "This year we have even more spaces than previous Pride Festivals, so it makes the sell-out even more special."

Greensboro Pride has filled nearly 190 spaces with vendors, sponsors, nonprofits, and food vendors. That's up from about 160 in 2019, the last year the festival was held before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 15th Greensboro Pride Festival is on Sunday, September 18 along South Elm Street from West Washington to Lewis Street in downtown Greensboro. The festival is free and open to the public.

In 2019, the festival drew 18,000-20,000 people to downtown Greensboro with more than 50 performances and 160 vendor booths.

The Greensboro Pride is looking for volunteers to help with the festival. The application can be found, here.

Learn more about Greensboro Pride at GreensboroPride.org.