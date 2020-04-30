GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro will provide a modified yard waste collection service to residents every other week beginning Monday. The modified service will adhere to social distancing guidelines by having one employee per truck instead of two, the city said. Residents are asked to limit their yard waste to 10 bags, bundles or cans. The city asks that residents keep bundles and limbs to five feet or under, and cans and bags to less than 50 pounds.

The new collection schedule will provide yard waste pickup every other week on the following schedule during the month of May:

The city said it will evaluate the program during May to determine June yard waste collection dates.

The White Street Landfill, 2503 White St., will continue to allow residents in cars, vans, passenger vans, pickup trucks and non-dumping trailers to dispose of yard waste for free. The landfill is open Monday through Friday 7:50 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dump trucks and dump trailers will be charged by the ton.

For more information, call the City’s Contact Center at 336-373-2489.